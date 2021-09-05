Hyderabad: Kishan Reddy calls on ailing Manda Krishna

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy called on ailing MRPS founder Manda Krishna Madiga here on Sunday.

Kishan Reddy hailed Manda Krishna as a 'true champion of the cause he has been advocating for a long time. He recalled that the MPRS leader had done a lot for the welfare of the handicapped community by holding a massive meeting for them. He said Manda Krishna had organised several agitations to ensure social justice and hoped that he gets well soon. Manda Krishna said Kishan Reddy, like a brother, extended all support when he was facing problems. He said although the issue of categorisation of the SC community has been pending since a long time, he had a great relationship with Reddy.

Targeting Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Manda Krishna said that KCR had promised in the State Assembly four years back to take an all-party delegation to Delhi on the issue. He demanded the CM to fulfil the promise at least now. He wanted the CM to implement the Dalit Bandhu scheme across the State in next two years.