Hyderabad: Kishan Reddy casts his vote in Kacheguda

Hyderabad : Union Minister Kishan Reddy cast his vote along with his family members at a polling station in Kachiguda.

Speaking to media persons on the occasion, he said that he had exercised his right to vote in the elections to the Telangana Legislative Assembly. He said that the right to vote was important for every voter before criticising the government's policy and added that there was no opportunity to criticise anyone without voting. He said that the future of five years was in the hands of the people , who has the right to vote and added that the voters should cast their votes without succumbing to any and to elect the person of their choice.

He said that the voters should cast their votes without fearing anyone and without succumbing to any threats. He urged the people of Telangana to take advantage of their right to vote while noting that the Day-to-day work should be done only after casting their vote. He appealed to the entire Telangana community to respond and come to the polling booths to cast their votes.