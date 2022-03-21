Hyderabad: KNRUHS notifies admission in MBBS courses under management & NRIs quota

Hyderabad: The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) on Sunday released notification for admission into MBBS courses for 2021-22 under management quota B and C (NRI) category in affiliated private medical colleges across the State.

Eligible candidates whose names are notified in the provisional final merit list in the KNRUHS website can exercise web options from 6 am on March 21 to 2 pm on March 22, as per the candidate registration and eligibility for B&C categories.

Candidates will have to exercise web options for the seats. Allotments will be done accordingly and the allotted seats in the first phase of counselling but have not joined/discontinued the course after joining, are not eligible to exercise options for the second phase.

To prevent the practice of seat-blocking, the KNRUHS informed candidates that if they exercise web-options for a seat and allotted a seat as per their choice in the web-counselling and if they do not join the course at the allotted college, they will not be eligible for exercising web-options for subsequent rounds of counselling. For details they can refer to http://knruhs.telangana.gov.in/