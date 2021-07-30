Hyderabad: Kodandaram's fast against steep hike in fuel prices

Hyderabad: Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) founder-president Prof M Kodandaram here on Thursday staged "satyagraha" protesting against the steep price increase of petrol and diesel prices.

The TJS leader pointed out that the price of petrol and diesel would come down only if the governments decide to do so. He alleged that the Central and the State governments were trying to fool people on the issue. "People of the country were facing many problems due to increase in prices," he added.

He alleged that both the governments were misleading people by claiming that the price of crude oil had gone down in the country. Kodandaram demanded the State and the Central ministers to resign if they fail to bring down the fuel prices.