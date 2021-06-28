Hyderabad: Kondapur flyover works moving at a snail's pace

Hyderabad: Construction of the multi-level flyover or grade separator at the Botanical Gardens (Kothaguda) and the Kondapur junctions is going unhurriedly. The work was taken up under the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) at an estimated cost of Rs 263.09 crore.



Started in 2018-end, the work was delayed with several issues, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials said that the Forest department clearance and land acquisition were major reasons behind the delay. Remaining four major properties are still pending due to land acquisition.

An official of SRDP said 50 per cent of the work was finished and the remaining would be completed this month. Road-widening works are on and 79 pillar foundations have been laid.

According to GHMC officials, 160 properties have to be acquired for the flyover. The civic body is yet to hand over a few. The three-km flyover is connecting lanes and underpass of 470m length and 11m width.

The four-lane one-way flyover from Gachibowli will be covering Botanical Garden junction at the first level. It will split into three-lane towards Hitech City by crossing Kothaguda and Kondapur junctions.

A two-lane ramp from Botanical Garden approach will join the flyover. The Hitech City and Allwyn Crossroads-bound traffic will have to take a u-turn for Gachibowli.

Status of work: Girders cast 130; Girders erected 102; Pier caps cast 53; pier caps erected 102; pier shaft completed 66.