Hyderabad: KTR assures speedy justice to Saidabad rape victim

Hyderabad: IT and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday expressed deep shock and anguish at the Saidabad incident wherein a small girl was murdered after reported sexual abuse on September 9.

The Minister, reacting on the incident, asked Home Minister Mahmood Ali and DGP Mahender Reddy to take necessary action.

KTR stated that the police nabbed the culprit within a short time of the brutal incident. "Justice should be done to the victim's family. It is time for providing necessary succor to the family. The Home Minister and the DGP will take necessary action and arrange for help," he assured.

The Minister said the victim should get justice immediately.

It should be noted here that the rape and murder of the small girl led to widespread protests by parents, relatives and Singareni Colony residents. They demanded death sentence to the accused.

The District Collector handed over Rs 50,000 to the victim's family for the girl's final rites and assured a double bedroom house and a job to a family member.