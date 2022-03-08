Hyderabad: KTR inaugurates FLO industrial park in Sultanpur

IT and Industries minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday inaugurated 50-acre FLO industrial park in Medical Devices park in Sultanpur of Sangareddy district. The park has been set up with an investment of Rs 250 crores.

Speaking at the event, the minister explained that 10 per cent investment subsidy is being given in women's industrial parks which helps women grow as entrepreneurs. "WE-Hub is the only centre that has been set up for the women entrepreneurs.

Deepti is the CEO of WE-Hub that was established in Hyderabad. Women should visit WE-Hub and grow as entrepreneurs. So far, 2,194 start-ups have been designed by We-Hub and Rs 66.3 crore is being allocated for them," the minister said adding that 2,800 jobs will be created with start up funding.

"The Telangana government is supporting women associations in establishing women entrepreneur based indutrial parks and is giving priority to the applications of women entrepreneurs. 10 per cent of plots are reserved for women in new industrial parks," the minister said.

He continued that the government has launched a new program for women entrepreneurs for the first time in the country. "We provide opportunities for women entrepreneurs through 'Udyaamika'. This will address the grievances of women entrepreneurs. A consultative committee was set up in it through which process, review and financial incentives will be provided," Rama Rao said.