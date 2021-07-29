Hyderabad: KTR inaugurates premier energies facility at E-City

IT and Industries minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday inaugurated solar cell and module manufacturing unit set up by premier energies at E-City. The facility with a capacity of MW solar cell and 750 MW solar module will produce MCCE textured multi-crystalline cells and modules, Mono PERC cells and modules as well as 19.2 per cent efficient polycrystalline cells and modules.



Addressing the gathering, the minister said that Premier Energies would enhance the investments to Rs 1,200 crore in the next two years with the new green field project (new manufacturing facility) that was set up with an investment of Rs 483 crore.



"Telangana has achieved 2,20,000 crore investments with more than 15,000 industries in the last seven years. Of which, 80 per cent of industries have already begun working," the minister added. He explained that Telangana has been number one in the production of solar power.



He further continued that the government would provide employment opportunities to the youth through Skill Development Centre which will be opening its another branch in Hyderabad on August 5. "The centre will enhance the skills and provide job opportunities to the people in Raviryala, Maheshwaram and Tukkuguda," he said.

Ministers @KTRTRS and @SabithaindraTRS inaugurated the Premier Energies state-of-the-art facility at E-City in Hyderabad. Premier Energies Founder & Chairman Surender Pal Singh, MLC Vani Devi, Prl Secy @jayesh_ranjan, @tsiic_vcmd Narasimha Reddy participated. pic.twitter.com/HrpGbUehZV — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) July 29, 2021



