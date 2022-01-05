Hyderabad: KTR releases book on TS agitation

Hyderabad: IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday released a book 'Swapnikulu- Sadhakudu' by senior journalist M Nagasesha Kumar based on important developments of the Telangana agitation and leadership qualities of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Minister Rao, in the presence of Adilabad leaders, including MLAs Jogu Ramanna, N Dayakar Rao, MLC Puranam Satish, Dande Vithal, released the book at Pragathi Bhavan.

The book highlights the key events of Telangana movement and how KCR continued the struggle with his leadership qualities. The book is dedicated to MLC Satish Kumar and Sunanda couple.