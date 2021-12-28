Hyderabad: KTR throws open Owaisi junction flyover for traffic

Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister KT Rama Rao has thrown open Owaisi junction flyover to the public. The flyover eases the traffic between Old City and LB Nagar.

MP Asaduddin Owaisi, ministers Mahmood Ali, Saritha Indra Reddy and MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi were present.

The 1.36-km-long multi-level flyover at Owaisi Hospital junction was built at a cost of Rs 80 crore. Hundreds of employees, working in the DRDO, DRDL, ASL and other Central government offices can commute along the Chandrayangutta-Karmanghat route via Owaisi junction stretch on a daily basis.

Vehicles from Mehdipatnam, Chandrayangutta and Mithani cab travel towards Santosh Nagar, Sagar ring road and LB Nagar through the stretch.