Hyderabad: KTR to inaugurate leachate treatment plant today

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K Taraka Rama Rao will inaugurate the leachate treatment plant on Saturday set up at a cost of Rs 250 crore to overcome the water pollution problem in Jawaharnagar and surrounding areas.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, which has set a benchmark in waste management, has made efforts in association with the government to treat the liquid waste at Jawaharnagar and succeeded.

According to GHMC, residents of Jawaharnagar and its vicinity have been facing problems for decades of unscientific dumping of waste at the yard. Officials said their grievances will be resolved with the 2,000 KLD capacity leachate treatment plant.

"A mobile RO system of 2,000 KLD capacity was started in 2017 as a temporary measure. The capacity of the RO system was subsequently increased to 4,000 KL," said a GHMC official. Besides this, purification of water in Malkaram Cheruvu too was taken up. To ensure its contaminated water does not spill over, construction of storm water diversion drains was completed at a cost of Rs 4.35 crore.

The GHMC completed capping of the dump yard in 2020 to address the issue of flood water flowing from top of the dump yard. To purify polluted water, it took up a programme in 2020 costing nearly Rs 250 crore to treat waste water from Jawaharnagar and to restore nearby ponds and other water bodies in the surroundings.

The Ramky Group took up the restoration and purification of Malkaram Cheruvu and artificial lagoons. The year-long efforts and initiatives resulted in purifying nearly 43 percent of the water body. This was confirmed by agencies, like the Pollution Control Board, which supervised the programme.

The GHMC divided the Malkaram Cheruvu purification works into three phases. Under the first phase, 5.7 acres of the water body was purified. The process of purifying the legacy waste is underway. All these programmes have been taken up to ensure Jawaharnagar is completely clear of pollution.

After the completion of the programme, the management of solid waste as well as water waste in the Jawaharnagar area will reach a satisfactory level. Thus, the pollution problem in the area and its surroundings will be completely curbed, says an official.