Hyderabad: Kukatpally constituency poses challenege to BRS

Hyderabad: Will BRS be able to retain the Kukatpally Assembly seat in the next elections?



Kukatpally constituency is big and a densely populated area and is faced with several problems including water logging during monsoon in many colonies.

It was carved out of the Khairatabad Assembly constituency before the 2009 elections and is part of the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency. It has over 4.5 lakh electors and comprises of Kukatpally, Allapur, Balanagar, Moosapet, Fateh Nagar, Bowenpally and Ferozguda areas.

In 2018 Madhavaram Krishna Rao BRS won the seat by defeating Nandamuri Venkata Suhasini of the TDP with a margin of 41,049 votes, he has been winning for two consecutive terms. In the year 2014, the MLA has won from TDP ticket by a margin of 43,186.

In the 2014 Assembly elections, Madhavaram Krishna Rao who was in TDP won the seat with 99,874 votes at 43.3 percent while BRS candidate Gottimukkala Padma Rao camesecond with 56,688 votes getting a vote share of 24.6 percent. M Narsimha INC candidate got 23,321 votes with 10.1 percent. Later Krishna Rao joined BRS and won 2018 elections and got 1,11,612 votes.

Krishna Rao has been a strong candidate for many years but this election. It now remains to be seen whether the BRS will give him the ticket again or opt for a new face. Among the aspirants Jagan, TSTS chairman and GM Venkat Rao are in the forefront and are trying to get the ticket.

The Congress party too is pinning its hopes on winning the seat. There are two aspirants, Vengal Rao and Satyam who vying for the ticket. From BJP. Vedapally Raju and from AIMIM Mohd Omer Qureshi have emerged as the main contenders.

Though Krishna Rao still has support of voters from Kukatpally area, there seems to be dissatisfaction among people in other areas of the constituency particularly from Bowenpally, Balanagar and Allapur.

They are unhappy that not many developmental works were taken up though promises have been made by the MLA. They said Basti Dawakhana was sanctioned in various localities in the constituency, but they remained confined to proposals only. They said there were also no proper Government schools and colleges. Roads are in bad condition and civic amenities too are inadequate.

Pouring demands

8 Proper government health centres and schools and colleges

8 Development of playgrounds

8 Adequate water supply

8 Uninterrupted electricity

2018 Party Candidate Votes BRS Madhavaram Krishna Rao 1,11,612 (52.3%) TDP Nandamuri Venkata Suhasini 70,563 (33.1%) BSP Harish Chandra Reddy Pannala 12,761(6.0%) BJP Madhavaram Kantha Rao 2,134(0.99%) 2014 Party Candidate Votes TDP Madhavaram Krishna Rao 99,874 (43.3%) BRS Gottimukkala Padma Rao 56,688 (24.6%) INC M. Narsimha Yadav 23,321 (10.1%)



