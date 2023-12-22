Hyderabad: Lack of hostel facilities irks Nizam College students

Hyderabad : Post Graduate students of Nizam College are up in arms against the college authorities due to the severe water shortage and also poor quality of food that is been served in the girl's hostel located at the University College of Science, Saifabad.

For the past three days, students of Nizam College have been protesting in front of the college demanding alternative arrangements for water supply and accommodation at Osmania University Hostel.

The students pointed out that they were vexed by approaching the college authorities to allot them accommodation at Osmania University, as the hostel where they are residing does not have proper facilities, or even water facilities, the female students are forced to share a single bed, and approximately 30 students are crammed into a single, large room.

“We are vexed of complaining to the officials. So we students decided to do a silent protest every day till the college authorities give us clarity on whether they are going to accommodate us in the OU hostel or not,” said Navya, a first-year PG student.

“We have been dealing with several problems in the hostel for the past few months. PG first-year female students from Nizam have been placed in a dorm at the University College of Science, Saifabad. The hostel is poorly equipped, and the main issue is the lack of water, which causes the girls to skip their baths.

Due to a lack of water supply, there is no water in the purifiers. Many times we have brought up this issue to the college officials but all fell on deaf ears,” said Pushpa, a first-year PG student at Nizam College.

“As there is only one bore well for the girls' hostel and there are around 300 girls residing in the hostel the single bore well is not sufficient for meeting the needs of the students. Another issue is food, in the hostel we are only provided breakfast and dinner that too the quality is poor”, said another student.