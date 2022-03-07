Hyderabad: Lack of infra, manpower ails Cantt dispensaries

Secunderabad: The three dispensaries at Picket, Trimulgherry and Bowenpally in the Secunderabad Cantonment limits, built during the British era, are still not up to the mark, as they lack both infrastructure and manpower. Locals allege that no efforts are being made by the SCB officials to improve the health centres.

Residents of SCB point out that the dispensaries barely have enough seating facilities. Several patients are often seen standing in queues in the open ground. The Trimulgherry and Bowenpally dispensaries don't have medical officers.

On condition of anonymity, a senior SCB medical staffer, said, "A major hardship we face is lack of adequate rooms in the dispensaries, forcing patients to stand outside. There is no proper room for waiting and observation. Another problem is that it is very difficult to treat patients without sufficient medical staff. We also require pharmacists and lab technicians, especially in Bowenpally and Trimulgherry."

"There are no medical officers. We are only handling cases of viral and throat infections and cold. Daily 90-100 patients visit the dispensaries. Without proper accommodation we are facing hardships. Also, no drinking water facilities are provided at the centres. Many representations have been given to higher authorities to develop the dispensaries but there is no response."

Ramesh of Bowenpally said, "As the dispensary at Bowenpally is congested, we are forced to wait outside for hours. Sometimes we are compelled to leave without meeting officials."

According to T Satish Gupta, social worker, "As there is no lab equipment in this centre for tests we go to private diagnostic centres. It will be better if SCB officials expand the dispensaries. We have given many representations on conditions at the centres, but all fell on deaf ears."