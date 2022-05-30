Hyderabad: Lake clean-up to mark World Environment Day

Hyderabad: To celebrate the 'World Environment Day' NTT DATA Business Solutions has taken up an initiative of conserving natural resources through lake clean-up activity and spread awareness on sustainable environment.

The employees, along with their families, had volunteered and collected 1.5 tonnes of waste from Yellamma Kunta bund, in Kukatpally, with the support of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Kukatpally.

The collected garbage has been handed over to GHMC for disposal. "While many parts of the world face major challenges due to limited freshwater availability, a significant amount of freshwater resources in the world are contaminated by pollutants from industry, farming, energy generation, and other human activities.

As India grows and urbanises, the water bodies are getting polluted and toxic. Around 70 per cent of surface water in India is unfit for consumption, We appreciate everyone's contributions to building a sustainable environment," said Vinay Vangala.