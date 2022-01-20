Hyderabad: Lal Darwaza residents see red over lack of civic needs

Hyderabad: Residents of Lal Darwaza in Gowlipura division of Charminar are living in miserable conditions due to lack of basic amenities.Problems like poor drainage system, poor sanitation, bad roads in internal lanes ill-maintained toilets and damaged footpaths continue to plague the residents for long. The residents alleged that no municipal officer responds to their complaints and issues remain unresolved in the colony.

K Venkatesh, a resident said, "The condition of roads has worsened, and we cannot even remember when these were repaired the last time. The silt cleaned from the drain is dumped on roads. Bad roads, potholes, and waterlogging during the monsoon affect the residents badly."

Residents have been filing complaints for each civic issue but no action has been taken by the concerned authorities.

Lal Darwaza and Gowlipuraareas face major issue of drainage system, as it has not been upgraded as per residential requirements. Each day, the residents are facing a regular sewage overflow. It also overflows near the historic Lal Darwaza Mahankali Temple where many politicians visit the temple every year.

"After complaining to the concerned department, the issue of overflow is solved but within next 2-3 days it overflows again. The department must solve the issue permanently. During the Congress rule, upgradation works of sewage lines were sanctioned in these areas, but nothing has been done yet. The pipelines need to be upgraded," added Venkatesh. Jaweed, another resident said, "Issues like no streetlights, no proper sanitation, dumping of garbage remains common in the colony. Almost all roads are damaged, only patch works were done during festival near the temple and remaining are left worse."

In both areas there are no parks, playground and CCTV cameras. As there are no playgrounds or parks children were seen playing in by-lanes which could be a dangerous.

Harishankar another resident said,"GHMC has installed public toilets in the area near the garbage point, but it lacks sewer connection. If one uses the toilet, it flows on the road and the colony roads have turned with silt and foul smell is formed. Even after complaints it was not cleared and we the residents are facing inconvenience."