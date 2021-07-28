Hyderabad: Lal Darwaza temple brochure released

Hyderabad: On the occasion of upcoming 113th Bonalu festivities of Simhavahini Sri Mahankali Devalayam Lal Darwaza, Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Cinematography Talasani Srinivas Yadav along with temple committee members released the brochure of 113th annual Bramochavalu on Tuesday.

Later, the Minister also handed over a cheque in the name of the temple committee to Chairman K Venkatesh which was sanctioned as a part of the festival budget.

B Maruti Yadav General Secretary, G Arvind Goud Treasurer and other committee members were also present.