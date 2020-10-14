Hyderabad: Land conversion made simple

Hyderabad: The State Legislative Assembly on Tuesday passed the Telangana Agricultural Land Conversion for Non Agricultural Purposes Bill, 2020 removing the controversial discretionary powers of the revenue officials concerned under Section 47 (A) of the existing Act. Thus, citizens can now apply for conversion of their agricultural lands for non-agricultural purposes through the Dharani portal, without any hurdles and obtain related passbook immediately after the land conversion.



Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, who introduced the Bill in the Assembly here on Tuesday, said the amendments will simplify the land conversion process and bring transparency, besides preventing any irregularities. He said there were several complaints over harassment by certain revenue officials in this regard and it was also found that the undervaluation of lands by some revenue divisional officers had resulted in Rs 826 crore dues to the State exchequer.

He said since 2016, the State government received only Rs 623 crore due to undervaluation of lands by the RDOs using their discretionary powers and causing losses.



The minister also pointed out that there was lack of coordination between revenue and panchayat departments for conversion in rural areas and between revenue and municipal department in urban areas, which also caused problems to the public. All these things will be a thing of the past from here on, he said.

Prashanth Reddy informed that a person wishing to apply for land conversion just has to book a slot on the Dharani portal and the appointment with the Tahasildar concerned will be given accordingly. The person has to take all necessary documents which will be checked and if all the documents are proper, the conversion will be done then itself and information will be uploaded on the Dharani portal. A passbook to this effect would also be handed over the same day, he added.

He also stated that CM also decided to give relief to people who converted agriculture lands for non-agricultural lands without following due procedures. A three months' time is being given to them to apply and get the permission without levying the 50 per cent penalty charges as being done now.

TRS MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy stated that 50-km area in all four corners of the capital saw big development but the NALA Act was not properly followed causing sufferings to people and also a loss to state exchequer. With the new amended law things would fall in place, he said. CLP leader Bhatti Vikaramarka felt taking up NALA applications through Dharani before completing the Land Survey and Settlement process would lead to confusion and problems. He wanted the government to complete the pending exercise and later focus on NALA amendements. However, Prashanth Reddy stated that it was not possible as CM clarified earlier that the Land Survey process completion takes one to one-and-a-half year.