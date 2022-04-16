Hyderabad: Land sharks swallowing RK Puram Lake

Hyderabad: Upset over official apathy towards the RK Puram lake, locals of RK Puram took up the issue on Twitter and raised their voice against the negligence of the lake. The lake area originally extended upto 60 acres has now shrunk to only 30 acres due to encroachment by land grabbers and also complete lake has been covered with seaweeds. Locals pointed out that recently Safilguda lake development and beautification works were taken up which is just a meter away from RK Puram lake but no efforts have been taken up to clean the lake. Two years back works were taken up but in the mid-way, they were stopped. At present the surrounding area of the lake has become a garbage dump yard and as sewage water discharged into the lake the colour of the water is changed.

" Why are the citizens in these areas neglected by the State government and left to the mercy of God. I have filed an RTI regarding this issue two months back and also have raised questions about what type of work was carried out, the date of commencement, total funds sanctioned and released so far and the reason for the delay of the work but did not receive any information. The complete lake has turned into a cesspool due to negligence of the GHMC officials. In fact, the lake has become a threat to the locals," said Robin, a resident of Neredmet. "Two years back irrigation department has taken up lake development and beautification works but in the mid-way the works were stopped and the reason yet not known. When other lakes are being developed then why RK Puram lake is neglected," said Ramesh Rao, another resident. "Local butchers located near the lake are processing the meat and dumping waste into the lake due to this bad smell has been emanating for it and despite repeated complaints, officials had failed to protect the water body and also half of the portion of the lake is been illegally encroached and also sewage water is being discharged from the surrounding areas and flowing into that lake," said a Suresh, a local.