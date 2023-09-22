  • Menu
Hyderabad: Law student cracks exam in first attempt

Deeksha Battu
Highlights

Hyderabad: Osmania University (OU) gold medalist in law course Deeksha Battu cracked the competitive exam in the first attempt, conducted for the recruitment of Junior Civil Judge posts in Telangana.

She received two gold medals in LLB for her outstanding academic excellence in OU. She had also secured first rank in TS-PGLCET 2021 conducted for Post Gradation in law course. She is the daughter of Telangana Co-op Tribunal member Dr Kiranmayi.

