Hyderabad: Lion’s share for Reddys

Hyderabad : The list of 115 candidates announced by BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday has highest number of candidates from the Reddy community.

There are 58 candidates belonging to the upper castes. Of them, 40 are from the Reddy community. Velama community got 11 seats, while Kammas were allotted five seats. One seat each was given to Vaishya and Brahmin communities.

Weaker sections like BCs were given 22 seats. Under the Backward Caste communities, Munnuru Kapus got 10 seats, Yadavs five, Gouds four and one seat each was given to Besta, Manjra and Padmashalis.

Among the 20 Scheduled Caste reserved seats, 11 were given to Madiga community and eight were given to Malas and one was given to Netakani community. Of the 12 Scheduled Tribe seats, seven were allocated to the Lambadi community, while five seats were given to Adivasi leaders. Three leaders from the minority community, including two from the Old City, got the ticket. In all, the party has given tickets to seven women candidates.