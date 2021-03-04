Hyderabad: Locals allege funds misuse at mosque

Tolichowki: Residents of the Suryanagar Colony in Tolichowki have alleged that donations given for the development of a mosque in the area is being misused by its managing committee. Holding a silent protest in front of Masjid-E-Noor on Tuesday, they demanded auditing of fund flow.



According to the joint secretary of Suryanagar Colony Welfare Association Md Imtiaz Ahmed, the managing committee has been continuously misusing the mosque funds, misappropriated accounts and mismanaged the place of worship for five years.

The association has filed a complaint with the Telangana State Waqf Board, demanding a new committee be constituted. It pointed out that though the term of the previous committee already been expired, its members were continuing to control the mosque.

After receiving the complaint, the board officials inspected the mosque accounts and also made enquiries with the committee. The Waqf inspector submitted a report stating the tenure of the committee expired in 2015 and that there were ample allegations against it.

"It is found during the inspection and inquiry with the Mussalis and locals, the committee members misappropriated funds and are dominating in the mosque affairs," says the report. It states that action under Section 70 and 71 of the Wakf Act maybe initiated against the committee and if found guilty legal action may be taken against those involved in the misappropriation.

The inspector directed the committee to constitute an ad-hoc panel with new office-bearers/ members for smooth functioning of management/maintenance of the mosque. But locals say the committee is still continuing and has violated the Waqf Board orders.