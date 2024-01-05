Hyderabad: Locals seek action on ROB near Turkapally

Hyderabad : For the past several years, the proposed Railway Over Bridges (ROB) at LC gate 249, Turkapally has been lying in the district collector's office for approval. Due to the delay of this project commuters and rail users are forced to wait at least 30 to 45 minutes daily at the Level Crossing (LC).

Vexed with the long pending issue, locals have urged the State government and South Central Railways to develop a ROB and also extend the Macha Bolarum underpass.

Locals pointed out that the delay is from the State government, as the collector should approve the project. Due to the delay in the project, commuters are facing hardship, as every day they are forced to wait for hours when the rail gates are closed. It is high time, that this rail gate should have an ROB to ensure the free flow of traffic and that there is no productive loss.

“As several inspections were conducted by the railway and also the State government, only the final nod should be given from the collector office, then work can be taken up. Even several RTIs were filled and in one of the RTI responses that was filled last year, it tells that for LC 249 the district collector has yet not given concern and then SCR will expedite it. However, due to lack of clarity we locals daily face nightmarish experiences in crossing the rail gate,” said Rahul, a resident of Bolarum.

The president of the Federation of New Bolarum Colonies, Murali Krishna said, “Many colonies in Turkapally are cut off due to LC gate 249, it has become imperative for the locals to reach their destination.

The situation over here is becoming worse day by day. We have been approaching government authorities for years for their approval of the project. Along with this pending issue, the extension of Macha Bolarum Underpass should be taken up immediately, as the underpass is very narrow, and daily there is a lot of confusion is created, especially during peak hours.”