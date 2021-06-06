Hyderabad: Lokaa Foundation distributes Covid safety kits

Hyderabad: Lokaa Foundation, a spiritual organisation, which is based in Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, Chennai and many other parts of the country, has so far distributed 40,000 "life-saving Covid safety kits" to isolation centres for the benefit of positive patients.

The idea behind the 'Project Bless India' is to help save lives of marginalised people who don't have access to medical support. On Friday in Hyderabad and many districts in Telangana it distributed 5,000 kits to isolation centres.

In Hyderabad, Minister Ch Malla Reddy distributed the kits in surrounding areas of Hyderabad and Medchal and a couple of municipalities such as Bouduppal and Jawaharnagar.

Each kit contains essentials such as a vaporizer, antiviral mask, four kinds of vitamins, and a face shield to prevent the spread of the virus.

According to Shiva, spokesperson for the foundation in City, its beneficiaries are poor who have lost their livelihoods and are struggling with Covid, but cannot afford preventive measures.