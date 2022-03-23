Hyderabad: Low frequency of RTC buses rattles MANUU students

Hyderabad: The students of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) are facing difficulties due to lack of RTC bus services to the university. A majority of students commute to the varsity from various parts of the city and with the frequency of buses being low, they have been urging the RTC to resume bus services to MANUU from various routes.

Due to lack of public transport, a majority of students who commute from areas like Mehdipatnam, Tolichowki, Shaikpet, Charminar, Borabanda, Falaknuma and several other areas are finding it difficult to travel to the varsity. Further, they are forced to spend hundreds of rupees on private transport like auto-rickshaws and cabs.

Earlier, there were two to three buses on each route to the university. But after Covid lockdown, there has been cut in number of bus services.

"Before lockdown, the buses used to ply from Mehdipatnam to Gachibowli. The bus 118M/U used to drop the students at the university. But now, there is no bus service on this route. With the lack of bus services, we are facing inconvenience in travelling to the university," said Ayesha Rubeena, a student of the varsity and a resident of Mehdipatnam.

Umar Faruq Quadri, president, MANUU Students Union said that over 2,500 students regularly use the bus service to reach university. However, with cut in number of bus services from various routes to the campus, the students, especially girls, are facing difficulties.

"Earlier, the bus services were till the entrance of the campus, which is more than 2 km away from the main road. Now with lack of RTC service, private transport is taking advantage," he added.

"There would be no loss to RTC if it resumes the earlier services as apart from students many office-goers will also get benfitted," Umar Faruq said, adding that a representation was also submitted to the Managing Director, TSRTC urging to resume the bus services to MANUU, especially from Mehdipatnam.