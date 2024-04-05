Hyderabad: L&TMRHL launches Office Bubbles

Hyderabad : The L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Ltd on Thursday launched its Office Bubbles, secure, remote co-working paces strategically located within the Metro stations, including HITEC City, Durgam Cheruvu and Madhapur.

According to an L&TMRHL official , this innovative model provides companies with the opportunity to establish strategically located satellite offices across the city, leveraging Hyderabad's extensive Metro network for seamless connectivity.

KVB Reddy, MD & CEO, stated, " this initiative caters to the growing demand for flexible work arrangements and fosters a more connected and dynamic work environment." P Ravi Shankar, vice-president & Head – TOD, Project Planning, Control & Contracts, elaborated on the project's benefits. "Office Bubbles offer a plethora of advantages, including flexible workspaces, reduced operational costs, superior infrastructure, networking opportunities, and enhanced security. This solution also empowers businesses to downsize city-centre offices, leading to substantial cost savings.