Live
- Realty sector stocks top-performing sector of FY24
- 'Enemy knows this is New India', says PM Modi in Rajasthan's Churu
- BJP aims to repeat win in K'taka's Dakshina Kannada LS seat
- Vellampally Srinivasa Rao takes part in birth anniversary celebrations of Babu Jagjivan Ram
- Congress manifesto for 2024 polls: Mahalakshmi for women, MSP guarantee for farmers, pledge to abolish Agnipath scheme
- Nijam Gelavali program held in Betamcherla
- Vidaa Muyarchi: Ajith Pulls Off His Own Stunts in Daring Car Chase!
- SC stays Allahabad HC order striking down UP Madarsa Act, 2004
- Racer Akshay Gupta sole Indian driver for Nurburgring Langstrecken-Serie, signs deal with Mertens Motorsport
- India Plans New AI Law to Safeguard Media and Content Creators: Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
Just In
Hyderabad: L&TMRHL launches Office Bubbles
Secure, remote co-working paces strategically located within the Metro stations, including HITEC City, Durgam Cheruvu and Madhapur
Hyderabad : The L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Ltd on Thursday launched its Office Bubbles, secure, remote co-working paces strategically located within the Metro stations, including HITEC City, Durgam Cheruvu and Madhapur.
According to an L&TMRHL official , this innovative model provides companies with the opportunity to establish strategically located satellite offices across the city, leveraging Hyderabad's extensive Metro network for seamless connectivity.
KVB Reddy, MD & CEO, stated, " this initiative caters to the growing demand for flexible work arrangements and fosters a more connected and dynamic work environment." P Ravi Shankar, vice-president & Head – TOD, Project Planning, Control & Contracts, elaborated on the project's benefits. "Office Bubbles offer a plethora of advantages, including flexible workspaces, reduced operational costs, superior infrastructure, networking opportunities, and enhanced security. This solution also empowers businesses to downsize city-centre offices, leading to substantial cost savings.