Hyderabad: Macha Bolarum Lake gasping for breath

Macha Bolarum: Once again, the Macha Bolarum Lake has come into limelight. Distressed over official apathy towards the neglected water body, locals have raised their voice over this issue, as sewage from nearby localities is entering the lake, due to which a strong stench is emanating. It has become a major concern for locals.



Residents alleged that officials have failed to protect the water body. Last year they had filed a Right to Information Act (RTI) seeking information about the lake area and other details; but no response was received from the officials concerned.

Pointed out a member of Macha Bolarum Resident Welfare Association (RWA)s' Joint Action Committee, "The two lakes in the Alwal division have been cleaned, but the Macha Bolarum lake is being neglected. Sewage from other two water bodies is been discharged into this lake. For past several months the situation has turned completely different, as and locals are hesitating to use the lane around the lake and are forced to take a long route."

J Mahesh of Macha Bolarum said, "As the sewage line has been connected to the lake it is getting polluted. This has turned out as an eyesore for the locals. Garbage is being dumped in the water body through nalas and manually. Whenever we complain to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials they only give us false promises that they will clean the lake. No permanent solution is in sight to stop letting the sewage into the lake or to divert it. The lake is getting polluted. It is causing problems to nearby residents, especially during the monsoon."

V Ramesh, another resident said, "The GHMC officials planned to install a sewage treatment plant (STP) at the lake or construct a storm water drain. Despite several appeals and petitions sent to the concerned authorities, they have done nothing to save the lake."

