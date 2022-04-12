Hyderabad: Mahavir Jayanthi to be held at Nizam College on April 14

Hyderabad: The 2621th birth anniversary celebrations of the founder of Jain religion Mahavir will be held at Nizam college grounds on April 14. This was revealed by the president of Sri Jain Seva Sangh M Gautam Chand Gugalia.

Speaking to media persons, he said that the they would take out a rally from Jain Mandir in Pheelkhana and reach the Nizam college grounds via MJ Market, Abids , Gunfoundry and Basheer Bagh.

He said that hundreds of Jain priests and devotees would take part in the rally. He said that Union minister Nitin Gadkari , Rajya Sabha member Sudanshu Trivedi would take part in the celebrations.

He also said that State minister Talasani Srinivasa Yadav would take part in the birth anniversary celebrations on behalf of the State government. The organisers of the event also released a brochure on the occasion.