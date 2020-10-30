Hyderabad: Majlis Bachao Tehreek alleges scam in flood aid distribution

Hyderabad: Asserting that MBT (Majlis Bachao Tehreek) was determined to uncover the 'scam' behind discrepancies in the distribution of relief to victims of floods, the party leadership questioned the Minister for MA&UD, K Taraka Rama Rao about the failed mechanism.

Amjedullah Khan, a spokesman of MBT, contended that in spite of public outcry against the loot in relief under GO RT No: 525 no application for relief was accepted by common man was accepted by GHMC & MRO officials and affected people were left to the mercy of middleman and brokers.

Khan said the Nodal Officers deputed have become pawns in the hand of power brokers and criminal elements.

"Aadhaar cards of innocent people are being utilised and OTP is being procured on different mobile numbers which don't match with the mobile number on Aadhar. This is faultline leading to a big scam of Rs 550 cr, which needs urgent attention and through investigation," he urged KTR.

Khan asked Minister to immediately take punitive action and direct the officials to accept application under GO RT 525 and give acknowledgment to every applicant for fair play and justice.