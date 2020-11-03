Hyderabad: Major drive on for lakes upkeep, beautification in Shiekpet & Jublie Hills

Hyderabad: Mayor Dr Bonthu Rammohan along with MLA Maganti Gopinath launched beautification works and anti-larval operation for Kotha Cheruvu in Shiekpet, Jublie Hills on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor informed that as per the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is undertaking development and beautification of parks and lakes. "Government is giving utmost importance to beautification and restoration of lakes. It is significant to keep our surroundings clean.

Nalas and lakes are getting accumulated with unused and old objects thrown into them by households. This results in mosquito menace and diseases. As per the directions of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister, the 185 lakes in the city will be restored in various phases.

In order to prevent mosquito menace, hyacinth grown in 39 lakes is being removed using machinery. Anti-larval spraying is being done in the lakes and 235 colonies surrounding them. Spraying work has been completed in 17 of the 39 lakes. The activity will be completed in the remaining lakes in a week. Sodium hypochlorite solution is also being used to kill mosquitoes. A total of 125 teams have been deputed to carry out these operations in 252 areas where waterlogging has been cleared. About 65,000 houses have been sanitised," he added.

About 50,000 litres of hypochlorite solution is used so far. 2.2 lakh gambusia fishlings and 6,000 oil boxes have been released into lakes, tanks and nalas. A total of four teams consisting of 54 members in all have been carrying out anti-larval operations in Musi River and its surrounding areas. A total of 10 drones are being used.

Tempo spraying is being done in open plots. 350 people have been deputed for fogging operations. 842 snap sack sprayers, 1,000 power sprayers, 64 big spraying machines, 305 small spraying machines are being used. Entomology staff are going house to house sensitising people on precautions to be taken to prevent diseases such as dengue, malaria, filarial and Covid.

Mayor instructed the officials concerned to develop central medians and take up greenery at open places in front of Kotha Cheruvu. Speaking with the residents of the locality on their representations he directed the officials to attend their grievances. Corporator Mohd Rasheed Farazuddhin, Chief Entomologist Dr Rambabu, Senior Entomologist Lakshmaiah, AMOH Dr Ravikanth, Assistant Entomologist Rajitha and other officials were present.