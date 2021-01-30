Hyderabad: Major drive to sensitise people on road safety

Hyderabad: Considering the Road Safety Month 2021 seriously, The Hyderabad Traffic police are extremely active in creating awareness on traffic rules among public. From campaigns on roads to innovative initiations on social media, the police officials are marking the road safety month with utmost dedication.



In the city, road accidents are a major cause for deaths. The reasons for these accidents are highly related to violation of traffic norms, from drunk driving, not wearing a helmet to rash driving. Thus, the Hyderabad police are highly concentratingon creating awareness in whatever the way possible.

Starting from January 18 the awareness programs are going on across the city and will end on February 17. On Thursday, the police have identified the vehicles causing noise pollution across the city and taught the riders the need of maintaining a minimal sound.

"Our Hyderabad Traffic police are actively participating in the campaigns across the city and sensitising them people on basic rules to be followed while commuting. Events such as virtual sessions with experts, lectures and other programmes along with impactful promotions on the road are being conducted. All these activities are being documented and promoted using social sites such as Twitter and other media. Our only objective is to ensure each, and every citizen follow traffic norms and we will continue our campaign further," said DCP (Traffic) Vijay Kumar.

"Campaign activities being arranged by the traffic divisions of various areas across the city includeevents which present a chance to interact with people directly along with appreciating those who follow all the rules. To reach every citizen of the city, we also started sharing tips on road safety via social platform Twitter. Traffic department interacts with citizens through puzzles and interesting discussions," said Madhapur ACP(Traffic) A Chandra Sekhar.

"We are also conducting a session for corporate employees, making them aware of the various road safety aspects. These initiatives not only help to raise awareness but also inculcate friendly ties with citizens," he added.

