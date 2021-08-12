Hyderabad: Mallu Ravi hits out at TRS leaders

Nampally: The TPCC leader and former MP Mallu Ravi on Wednesday claimed that the TRS leaders were scared after the success of the party meeting at Indravelli of Adilabad district.

He alleged that the ruling party leaders, "who were hiding in their houses," were coming out and levelling baseless remarks against PCC president A Revanth Reddy.

Speaking to the media, Ravi made it clear that the language used by Revanth Reddy against the TRS leaders was not new. "The TPCC president was using the same language as the CM of the State."

Referring to some ministers' comments against Revanth, he demanded them to apologise.

The Congress leader alleged that the ruling party had entered into a 'secret agreement' with rival BJP in order to do politics in the State. He made it clear that the party would continue to fight for rights of Dalits and tribals.