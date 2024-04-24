Hyderabad: Man arrested for matrimonial frauds

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Cyber Crime police arrested a person, Komineni Vamshi Chowdary alias Krishna Vamshi, Kannaiah (38) of Chittoor district, involved in a matrimonial fraud targeting divorced women and widows. The 38-year-old habitual Cybercrime offender allegedly duped a woman after befriending her on a matrimonial site.

The police seized two smart phones, a fake rubber stamp, fake document of Indian Customs and fake Google company ID card from his possession. They nabbed Vamshi based on the complaint of a 35-year-old woman who lost her husband to kidney failure in 2008. She connected with the accused on Shaadi.com, where he claimed to be a Google employee based in the US. Vamshi falsely promised marriage to the victim and her family using WhatsApp.

He enticed her into a fraudulent scheme under the guise of marriage proposal discussions. Vamshi communicated with the victim and her family through US cell numbers. To gain their trust, he falsely informed her that he is coming to Andhra Pradesh to convince his parents for marriage. Later, he purportedly misled the victim and manipulated her to give her bank accounts for transactions. Trusting him, she handed over her HDFC, Kotak Mahindra and two ICICI bank A/C credentials and debit cards, besides gold and silver ornaments, as he cited various reasons.

Throughout the ordeal, Vamshi manipulated her and her family into believing in legitimacy of the scheme, resulting in substantial financial losses to the victim. She realised that Vamshi had deceived her in the name of marriage by luring about Rs 1.8 crore and went incommunicado. Hence, she sought legal action against him.

During investigation, the police also found the accused had also deceived innocent public saying he had contacts with Indian Customs, where he can provide seized gold at a low price. The police said he created a fake document resembling Part-VI-declaration of the Customs and affixed fake stamps of deputy commissioner, superintendent and bonds officer which were prepared on his order at Vijayawada. He spent on lavish trips to Dubai, Malaysia, Singapore and Bangkok on tourist visas to live a luxurious lifestyle.