Hyderabad: Man dies after beaten up for 'fun'A man succumbed to his injuries after he was allegedly beaten up by a group of five to six men. According to KPHB Inspector B Kishan Kumar, the incident took place in Kukatpally on Wednesday night wherein one, Amber Barrik, a native of Odisha and a labourer by profession, was walking home from Bachupally to Khanamet as he did not have money to pay for an auto or bus.

On his way to home, he noticed a few men celebrating birthday party at Mughal Paradise Hotel in Kukatpally and approached them for food. However, the men at the party refused to give him food and asked him to go away. Amber then went into the hotel cellar hoping to get some food. But, he was noticed by a man, who then informed others. Around five to six men beat up Amber hoping to teach a lesson to the poor man. Later, they left him at the same place and went away.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the hotel staff were celebrating birthday of hotel manager Arvind and that Arvind and cashier Muralidhar Reddy along with the staff had beaten up Amber.

One of the workers noticed Amber lying near the hotel and informed the victim's father from Amber's phone. Amber's father informed the same to victim's wife in Hyderabad, who went to the spot and took Amber to a hospital. However, the victim succumbed to his injuries at his residence on Friday morning. A case under Section 302 of IPC was registered and the persons concerned were taken into custody, the Inspector informed. Once the investigation is completed, the accused will be sent to judicial remand, the Inspector added.