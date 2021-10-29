Hyderabad: Man found with throat slit on roadside in Gandhinagar

In a shocking case, a man was found dead with his throat slit on the roadside here at Gandhinagar on Friday morning.

The police said that the man aged about 40 years is said to have murdered by unidentified assailants who slit his throat and later bludgeoned him to death with a stone.

Locals found the body lying in the pool of blood on the roadside near Kalpana theatre and informed the police officials. The police reached the spot and took up an investigation. The body was sent for autopsy.



The police said that the man might have been a footpath dweller who was killed by the assailants known to him. A case has been registered by the police.

