Hyderabad: Man gets lifer for rape of minor

Rachakonda: A local court here in LB Nagar sentenced a man to life imprisonment in a kidnap, cheating and rape case of a minor girl and imposed a fine of Rs 7,000 on him.The judge while pronouncing the judgment stated that the accused is found guilty of the offence under sections 420, 366, 376, 342 of IPC and section 3 r/w 4 of POCSO Act 2012 of Chaitanyapuri PS.

Nagesh is a divorcee and was working as a mason at Bandlaguda in LB Nagar. While working, he met the 17-year-old girl, and lured her by promising to marry her. He took her to Yadadri temple where he married her and forced her into relationship with him.

However, as he did not have intentions to keep the marriage vows, he started blackmailing the girl by telling her that he would publicise the photos because the girl did not inform her parents about the marriage.

He thus blackmailed her and kept on abusing her physically. It was learnt that on January 27, 2016 when the girl was standing at the bus stop, he abducted her and confined her in a room and raped her several times. The girl managed to escape and filed a police complaint and he was arrested. Finally, the verdict was announced on Friday.