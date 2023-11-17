Live
- Hyderabad: BJP to give BRS a tough fight in SCB
- BRS will win 80 seats: Jagadish Reddy
- BRS government created 1.62 lakh jobs: Singireddy
- Hyderabad: Man held for carrying bullets at KCR public meeting in Narsapur
- Khammam: Home Minister Mahmood Ali joins Puvvada’s campaign
- Khammam: Congress ‘Minority Declaration’ to address Shias’ concerns
- Khammam: Bhatti charges in a tractor
- International Students’ Day 2023: Date, history and importance
- New Delhi: 3-fold increase in train trips this festive season says Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
- Kurnool: Indus School Band Troupe wins State-level competition
Just In
Hyderabad: Man held for carrying bullets at KCR public meeting in Narsapur
Seizure of bullets from a person at the public meeting attended by BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in Narsapur triggered tension
Narsapur/Hyderabad : Seizure of bullets from a person at the public meeting attended by BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in Narsapur triggered tension. Police arrested a person named as Aslam and recovered two bullets from him. Serious on the incident, Chief Minister asked the top police officials to investigate into the entire episode.
Soon after the arrival of him farmhouse at Erravalli, the Chief Minister enquired about the incident and instructed the officials to probe the reasons for carrying bullets by the person in his public meeting.
Reports said that Aslam belongs to Sangareddy district. He attended the public meeting with bullets. However, police did not find revolver or pistol from his possession.
Preliminary investigation revealed that Aslam entered the venue of the public meeting without any checking by the police forces deployed at the venue.