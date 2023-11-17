Hyderabad: Man held for carrying bullets at KCR public meeting in Narsapur

Narsapur/Hyderabad : Seizure of bullets from a person at the public meeting attended by BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in Narsapur triggered tension. Police arrested a person named as Aslam and recovered two bullets from him. Serious on the incident, Chief Minister asked the top police officials to investigate into the entire episode.

Soon after the arrival of him farmhouse at Erravalli, the Chief Minister enquired about the incident and instructed the officials to probe the reasons for carrying bullets by the person in his public meeting.

Reports said that Aslam belongs to Sangareddy district. He attended the public meeting with bullets. However, police did not find revolver or pistol from his possession.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Aslam entered the venue of the public meeting without any checking by the police forces deployed at the venue.