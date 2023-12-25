Hyderabad: Man held for job fraud

Hyderabad: Hyderabad city cyber crime police arrested a person from Noida, Uttar Pradesh for cheating women and duped Rs 2.20 lakh with the promise of providing a job at the airport authority of India. The accused was Vijaykant (34), a fake job call centre operator from Noida Uttar Pradesh. The police seized six laptops, 23 mobile phones, eight cheque books, six bank cards, and 80 SIM cards from his possession. The police arrested him after a complaint received from a victim of Nampally, stating that accused persons called her offering a job at the airport authority of India, and in the name of registration, account opening, uniform, and offer letter fees they made her transfer Rs 2,20,327 to the bank accounts furnished by them.

A V Ranganath, Joint Commissioner, Crimes and SIT said that the cyber fraudster used to take victims’ phone numbers from official job sites and give them to telecallers to send them messages over the phone and call them. When the victims responded the accused would contact them, take fake interviews, and send them fake offer letters to gain trust and make them transfer the amount. After the money transfer the accused would not respond to the calls of the victim.