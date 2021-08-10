Top
Hyderabad man held for raping woman on promise of marrying her

  • Hyderabad man arrested for raping woman after promising to marry her
  • The accused was working in the same hospital where the woman was working

A man was arrested by the police on the charges of rape and cheating a woman. The accused was identified as Mohammad Wasim Ahmed (28), a resident of Osmanbagh in Kamatipura.

According to the police, the accused befriended the woman a year ago, who was working as a nurse at the same hospital where the accused was working.

On the pretext of marrying her, the accused promised to marry her and allegedly raped her several times. Recently, when she learnt that she was pregnant and asked him about their marriage, Wasim Ahmed started avoiding her and kept postponing the matter.

Believing that she was cheated, the woman approached the police who registered a case on Wasim and arrested him. He was produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

Man held for raping woman on promise of marrying her

