Hyderabad: Man murdered after a tiff in Rajendranagar

A man was murdered after an argument here under Rajendranagar police station limits in Hyderabad on Thursday. The victim was identified as Ramesh.

According to the police, Ramesh had a heated argument with one Balraj over cattle feed following which the latter Ramesh with a sickle. The victim who sustained serious injuries died while undergoing treatment. The police said that the accused previously involved in a murder case.

A case has been registered and is being investigated.

In another case, a man killed his wife at Hyder Shah Kote on the city outskirts on Wednesday night. The accused, a daily wage labourer is said to be in an inebriated state when he killed his wife after a fight over some issue. Based on a complaint over locals, the police rushed to the accused house and caught him while trying to escape.