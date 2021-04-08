Top
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Man murdered after a tiff in Rajendranagar

Hyderabad: Man murdered after a tiff in Rajendranagar
x

Representational Image

Highlights

A man was murdered after an argument here under Rajendranagar police station limits in Hyderabad on Thursday.

A man was murdered after an argument here under Rajendranagar police station limits in Hyderabad on Thursday. The victim was identified as Ramesh.

According to the police, Ramesh had a heated argument with one Balraj over cattle feed following which the latter Ramesh with a sickle. The victim who sustained serious injuries died while undergoing treatment. The police said that the accused previously involved in a murder case.

A case has been registered and is being investigated.

In another case, a man killed his wife at Hyder Shah Kote on the city outskirts on Wednesday night. The accused, a daily wage labourer is said to be in an inebriated state when he killed his wife after a fight over some issue. Based on a complaint over locals, the police rushed to the accused house and caught him while trying to escape.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X