Hyderabad: Man murders wife over suspected affair

Hyderabad: A man killed his wife by hitting her on the head with a stone on suspicion of an extramarital affair in Mailardevpally on Sunday night. The couple, identified as Amritlal Sahu (43) and Madhubai (29), who were staying in an under-construction building in Mailardevpally, had differences after the man suspected his wife of having an extramarital affair.

Amrit Sahu, on Sunday, after an argument with his wife, struck her in the head with a boulder while she was asleep. She died on the spot due to severe head injuries.

Upon receiving the information, Mailardevpally police arrived at the scene and took Amrit Sahu into custody. The police registered a case and began an investigation into the incident. “When Madhu Bai fell asleep, Sahu took a boulder and hurled it on the head of his wife, killing her,” said a Mailardevpally Police Inspector.