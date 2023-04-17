Hyderabad: Mana American Telugu Association launched in United States

Hyderabad : MATA, a new Telugu association, was launched in the United States of America (USA) on Friday. Around 2,500 Telugus attended the grand launch event.

According to MATA, the association, with its motto of service, culture and equality of fellow Telugu people, is prioritising women's empowerment, encouraging youth and giving the best care for senior citizens.

It was launched with lightning of the lamp at Royal Albert Palace, New Jersey, for the best service as a prime priority for Telugus living in North America.

The event was organised in a mini-convention style with perfect execution and delicious food, vender stalls. Nearly 150 youth from local schools performed various dance forms. The event was organised by MATA core team comprising Srinivas Ganagoni, Pradeep Samala, Atluri, Sridhar Chillara, Damu Gedala, Swathi Atluri.

MATA founders Srinivas Ganagoni and Pradeep Samala explained the mission and vision of the organisation to the audience; how they are unique. The organisation will be built based on three core principles of 'seva, samskrithi and samanathvam'.

About 60 students performed on MATA-Swagatha Geetham written by Dr Vaddepalli Krishna and composed by Parthasarathy. The dances were choreographed by Swathi Atluri.

The youth team is managed by Lakshmi Moparti, who showcased the mission and vision of the organisation. MATA has launched its chapters in nearly 20 cities such as New Jersey, New York, Greater Philly, Albany, Maryland, Virginia/DC, Tampa, Dallas, Houston, Austin, Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, Kansas City, North Carolina, Ohio, St. Louise, Los Angeles, CA and Seattle, with more than 2,000 life members on day one.

Representatives from the other Telugu organizations---TANA, ATA, NATA, NATS, TFAS, TLCA, TAGDV & PTA---and other local associations attended the event. They welcomed the brand new organisation.

Popular playback singers Sunitha and Anirudh with MLiveBand made the evening most memorable and entertaining. The MATA teams said they will be posting all future programmes and other details on its website www.mata-us.org.