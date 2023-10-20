Hyderabad: Mantri ‘Mallanna’ sees bright chances of K Chandrashekar Rao becoming PM

Hyderabad : Refuting the allegations of BRS being the B-team of the national parties, the Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy said that their party Chief K Chandrashekar Rao was fighting against both Congress and BJP and has the bright chances of becoming the Prime Minister of the country.

Talking to The Hans India in an interview, Malla Reddy said that there was no truth in the allegations of B-team of any political party. He said that the BRS party was fighting with Congress and BJP. How can the party be called a B-team? “There are chances of BJP’s numbers going down in the next elections in such a situation, CM KCR has bright chances of becoming the Prime Minister of the country,” said Malla Reddy. He said that the opposition parties in Telangana Congress and BJP were no match to the BRS and the party is seeing a wave and the Chief Minister KCR will hit a hattrick in the election.

Malla Reddy said that the people of the state have seen several governments in the past, they have seen so many MLAs and other public representatives but CM KCR has been an inspiration for all. He has taken the State to number one position in all aspects. Even the BJP ruled states don’t have the facilities and schemes which the Telangana state has, said Malla Reddy.

Talking on the six guarantees by the Congress party, Malla Reddy said that there was no warrantee for the Congress leaders who will care about their guarantees? On the allegations of the Congress party that the BRS manifesto was copied from the Congress, Malla Reddy said that while the Congress gave Rs 200 as pension, the BRS government gave Rs 2,000. Is there any scheme like RythuBandhu and RythuBeema, Kalyanalakshmi in the Congress ruled states, he questioned? The Congress he known for corruption as their leaders are involved in scams from land to sky. The BRS has promised increasing pension money to Rs 5,000, RythuBandhu to Rs 15,000, is this copied from Congress, he asked.

On the question of development in the constituency, Malla Reddy said that he has the biggest constituency with six lakh voters. There are over 400 public representatives in the constituency with three corporations, seven municipalities, 61 Gram Panchayats, 44 MPTCs. No such a situation is there in the country. “The constituency lacked basic amenities in the past but now my work is visible in the constituency. I have helped in laying roads, constructed 110 temples with my own money. I have solved the biggest problem of Jawaharnagar dumping yard with the support of Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao by bringing Rs 140 Crore to take up capping-lock. Power is generated with the waste in the constituency,” said Malla Reddy.

On the question of his family getting two tickets and Mynampally was shunted out, Malla Reddy said that his family did not get a second ticket now. “It was in 2018, my son-in-law contested as Lok Sabha candidate. Nobody asked Mynampally to quit the party… he himself quit the party. It was his pre-planned drama along with the Congress to quit the BRS,” said Malla Reddy. He said that now both Mynampally Hanumanth Rao and his son Rohit will be getting defeated and they would also lose deposits in the ensuing elections. “We are getting positive responses in the constituency. He (Mynampally) has a bad track record of threatening people by taking bouncers along with him and using the police to terrorise the people. Everyone is fed up with his behaviour,” said Malla Reddy adding that Malkagiri has better prospects than his own constituency Medchal.

On the question of supporting Telugu Desam Chief Chandrababu Naidu, Malla Reddy said that Babu gave political life to him. “I was not a member of any political party. He gave B-form to me from the biggest Lok Sabha constituency. He has experience of being chief minister for 14 years. Unfortunately, the BJP and YCP for political gains have conspired to send him to jail. Will it not be painful,” he questioned.