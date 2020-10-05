Hyderabad: Manuu journal listed in UGC-CARE

Hyderabad : The University Grants Commission (UGC) has included the prestigious half-yearly Research & Refereed journal 'Adab-o-Saqafat' (Literature & Culture) published by Maulana Azad National Urdu University's (MANUU) Directorate of Translation and Publications (DTP) in the list of UGC- Consortium for Academic and Research Ethics (CARE), as its approved Journal. The journal was already listed as a UGC approved magazine and journal even before the UGC-CARE list was introduced.

The journal was launched in September 2015 and is continuously being published under the editorship of Prof. Mohammad Zafaruddin, Director, DTP. "Adab-o-Saqafat" is a pure research journal containing authentic articles. Both hard and soft copies of it are being released regularly.

The journal is well received by Urdu intellectuals and readers across the country besides MANUU fraternity. All issues of the journal can be read and downloaded from the University website manuu.edu.in.