Hyderabad: Many MIM corporators angling for MLA tickets

Hyderabad: After several years of experience as representatives in their respective zones, the corporators of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) are now aspiring to secure for tickets in the ensuing assembly elections in the State. A minimum of half a dozen leaders are likely to emerge as contenders.



A number of corporators, whose names have surfaced from party sources, include Syed SohailQuadri (Pathergatti), Majid Hussain (Mehdipatnam), Zafar Khan (Mallepally), as well as leaders such as Khaja Bilal and Ather Farooqui, among others. Additionally, Nooruddin Owaisi, the son of the party’s floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, is being considered as a potential new candidate for the Charminar constituency. It is speculated that Nooruddin aims to follow the electoral path of Sultan Salauddin Owaisi and Asaduddin Owaisi, who previously secured the Charminar seat with a significant majority of votes.

The MIM, a venerable political entity in Hyderabad, has a formidable presence across seven Assembly constituencies. Its popularity remains unrivaled within the Old City of Hyderabad, with no other political party even approaching its level of support. This enduring dominance is upheld by the party’s close connection with the densely populated minority community.

By solidifying its stronghold in Hyderabad’s Old City, the MIM is strategically positioned to secure additional seats in the upcoming elections. According to party insiders, the MIM is targeting seats such as Musheerabad, Rajendranagar, Jubilee Hills, and Amberpet, as well as other constituencies in various districts of Telangana. These assembly segments lie beyond the confines of the Old City and are currently under the representation of its alliance partner, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). Additionally, the MIM has historically triumphed in one or two municipal divisions within these assembly constituencies, where a substantial minority population resides.

Reports indicate that individuals vying for tickets are actively displaying their influence on the AIMIM Chief, while also taking the initiative to address public concerns and facilitate their resolution. Notably, Syed SohailQuadri, a senior figure within the party and a two-time corporator from Pathergatti, has been engaged in dedicated social service for many years. His active leadership dates back to the era of Salahuddin Owaisi, the late father of Asaduddin Owaisi.

Former City Mayor and Corporator Mohammed Majid Hussain was apparently hand-picked by Asaduddin Owaisi because of his suave personality and affable manners. Majid fought the Municipal Elections the first time and won as the Corporator of Ahmednagar division in the 2009 Municipal elections and was youngest GHMC Mayor for two years from 2014 to 2016. Later he vfought for corporator and won the seat from Mehdipatnam. He was active in working for the party and was in-charge for Nampally constituency and during Bihar elections.

Another senior leader, Khaja Bilal is also aspiring for the assembly ticket, as he has been an active member for several years. However, Khaja Bilal, who was earlier the corporator from Rein Bazar in 2009, after not receiving the ticket for contesting as corporator in the next segment, joined the Congress party in 2017 and returned back to MIM during the GHMC in 2020.

Moreover, various other party leaders including, Ather Farooqui, Minhajuddin, Zakir Baquri among others would be aspiring for the ticket.

The party has been giving the assembly tickets to their senior party leaders and corporators. For instance, MLA Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri was corporator of Dabeerpura division between 1986 and 1991. He was elevated by the party and made its candidate for the Charminar assembly constituency in the 2004 elections. He won and became an MLA. MLA Mumtaz Ahmed Khan was a corporator from Riyasat Nagar division. In the 2004 elections, he won the Yakutpura seat. Now, he is in the fray again as an MIM candidate. MLA Jaffer Hussain was elected as corporator in 2009 municipal elections from Tolichowki.

