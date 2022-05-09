Hyderabad: Masiullah Khan takes charge as Waqf Board chairman

Hyderabad: The most awaiting seat to be filled--chairman for the Telangana Waqf Board--was officially taken over by Masiullah Khan for five years.

The swearing-in ceremony was conducted among all the Waqf Board members and the Haj Houze members in Nampally.

There are a large number of tasks for the new chairman, including to get back encroached properties and lands. Some lands are in Hitec City, Khajaguda and other prime city locations. Waqf activists have been demanding the board to free the encroachments.

Speaking on Khan's appointment as chairman, Waqf Board CEO Shahnawaz Qasim said, "Of the 10 board members, eight were present at the election."

The election was held at Haj House. The State government had appointed district magistrate L Sharman as the election officer for conducting the election process for the board.

AIMIM MP Assaduddin Owaisi, MLC Farooq Hussain, MLA Kausar Mohiuddin, member of Telangana Bar Council M Zakeer Hussain Javid, Sayed Akbar Nizamuddin Hussaini and Abdul Fateh Syed Bandagi Badesha Quadri have been elected as members of the board.

Additionally, the government decided to nominate four members of various categories to the board were Mohammed Masiullah Khan, Sayed Nisaar Hussain (Shia scholar, also known as Hyder Agha), Malik Mohtashim Khan (Sunni Scholar), and Shaikh Yasmin Basha (Government Nominee) were nominated as members of the board.