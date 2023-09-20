Hyderabad: Massive fire breaks out at transport warehouse in Afzal Gunj

Hyderabad: Panic triggered among residents after a massive fire engulfed a transport warehouse situated within the Afzal Gunj police station's jurisdiction. Initial reports suggest that the fire originated from three huts along the Putlibowli main road, adjacent to Musi Nala, before rapidly spreading to a nearby cargo service facility.

The fire resulted in the destruction of valuable merchandise sourced from various states by local merchants, leading to significant property damage. Promptly responding to the emergency, both the police and firefighting teams swiftly arrived at the scene.

A total of six fire engines rushed to the spot and doused the flames. While the incident inflicted heavy losses to the property, fortunately, no loss of life was reported.