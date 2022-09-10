Hyderabad: MAUD to solve issues faced by ORR users

Hyderabad: Telangana State Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Special Chief Secretary and Metropolitan Commissioner Arvind Kumar on Twitter said that the ORR users can give feedback, suggestion, lodge a complaint, and air grievances on Twitter. He asked users to provide feedback by tagging md_hgcl and CGM_HGCL to his/her tweet.

Arvind Kumar retweeted the tweet posted by the Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited. The tweet also requested users to mention the exact location along with pictures to resolve issues on time.

"Dear ORR users, for any suggestions/feedback/complaints/grievances related to ORR please inform us at md_hgcl and CGM_HGCL. Users are requested to mention the exact location with photos for timely redressal of issues," read a post by Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited.

"We are soon going to launch a five digit toll free number and it will act as single point contact for any grievances. Presently following toll free nos. are operational for emergency services. 1066 (Kokapet to Ghatkesar) 105910 (Taramatipet to Nanakramguda)," tweeted Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (@md_hgcl).

The post by Aravind Kumar received some positive reactions from netizens as they welcomed his decision and also thanked Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited.