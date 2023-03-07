Hyderabad: Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi hands over ex-gratia cheques to beneficiaries

Hyderabad: City Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi handed over an ex-gratia cheque of Rs 9.7 lakh to the family of the four year-old boy who died in a dog attack in Amberpet.

On Monday, Mayor, and Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Shobhan Reddy, along with corporators, called the boy's father, Gangadhar, and handed over the ex gratia at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) head office.

The ex-gratia amount includes Rs 6 Lakh from GHMC, Mayor Rs 2 lakh, and also a month honorarium from her salary. And, Deputy Mayor's Rs 1 lakh, and one-month salary, and also the 17 corporators gave Rs 7,800 each.

Meanwhile, the Mayor also handed over an ex-gratia cheque of Rs 2 lakh each to the victims U Chandra and U Suresh, who suffered injuries in a fire incident at Lower Tank Bund. Also, handed over an ex-gratia cheque of Rs 2 lakh to the family of Yusuf Khan, who died in a garbage tipper accident at Gudimalkapur Flower Market in October last year.