Hyderabad: Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi lays stone for devpt works worth Rs 1.21 cr

Hyderabad: City Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi on Tuesday laid foundation stones for various development works at a cost of Rs 1.21 crore in Banjara Hills of Jubilee Hills Circle under Khairtabad division.

She laid the foundation stone for the RCC box drain construction work worth Rs 77 lakhs at Prem Nagar Karampudi Basti to Balkapur Nala. Rs 12 lakhs needed to be spent for CC roads at Banjara Hills Udai Nagar main road to Satya Kirana General Store and VDCC road in Uday Nagar worth Rs 20 lakh. Later, she laid a stone for the construction of Dobighat, borewell and chamber, in Banjara Hills division worth Rs 32 lakhs.