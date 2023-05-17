Live
- Five dead, seven injured after a lorry hits an auto carrying labourers in Prakasam
- Chennai: Mettur dam in Tamil Nadu likely to be opened on June 12
- Thiruvananthapuram: 288 get central government jobs in Kerala
- Chennai: Death toll rises to 19
- Thiruvananthapuram: Probe ordered after puja performed at high security area
- New Delhi: ‘Shadow or implicit ban on The Kerala Story is false & baseless’: TN Police to SC
- Bengaluru: Lingayats demand Karnataka CM post, lobbying begins for Dy CM
- Bengaluru: Communal agenda derailed BJP in Karnataka, undermined development
- Mangaluru: Ramanatha Rai hangs up his boots‘No more electoral politics for me’, he declared
- Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel to be shunted out
Hyderabad: Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi lays stone for devpt works worth Rs 1.21 cr
Hyderabad: City Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi on Tuesday laid foundation stones for various development works at a cost of Rs 1.21 crore in Banjara Hills of Jubilee Hills Circle under Khairtabad division.
She laid the foundation stone for the RCC box drain construction work worth Rs 77 lakhs at Prem Nagar Karampudi Basti to Balkapur Nala. Rs 12 lakhs needed to be spent for CC roads at Banjara Hills Udai Nagar main road to Satya Kirana General Store and VDCC road in Uday Nagar worth Rs 20 lakh. Later, she laid a stone for the construction of Dobighat, borewell and chamber, in Banjara Hills division worth Rs 32 lakhs.
